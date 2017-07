PHOTOS: Dr. Despite and Dr. Ofori Sarpong At Despite/Special Grp Fun Games

Related Stories Chief Executive Officers of Despite and Special Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ernest Ofori Saarpong were at fun games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The two CEO's together with Ex-Black Stars player, Samuel Osei Kufuor kicked off the main game between Despite 11 and Akrobeto/Liwin 11 which ended in 3-2 against the Despite 11.

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Dr. Osei Kwame Despite At Despite/Special Grp Games





Samuel Osei Kuffour





Samuel Osei Kuffour At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Sammy Kuffour inspects Akrobeto 11





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games





Samuel Osei Kuffour





Despite 11 team





Akrobeto 11 team





Despite And Ofori Sarpong Kick Off At Despite/Special Grp Games



Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.