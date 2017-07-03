@Despite/Special Grp Fun Games.....Akrobeto/Liwin IX Beat Despite IX (PHOTOS+VIDEOS)

Related Stories It was an extremely fun-packed affair at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, July 3, 2017 when the Despite and Special Groups of Companies climaxed their annual corporate socialising event with lovely football games and energy-sapping musical performances.



The football matches formed part of a two-day activity which first started with a well-patronized blood donation exercise held at the Ghana Police Training School in Accra on Saturday, July 1st.



Several teams were formed by staff and management of the two group of companies.



The teams comprising; Peace FM XI, {Peacefmonline.com, Neat FM, OkayFM}, Despite XI, Special Investment, Special Ice, U-2 iodated Salt, Neat Foods, Best Assurance, Best Pension and Best Point Savings and Loans all competed for the magnificent trophies at stake.



The first package saw Special Ice and Best Assurance clashing in the Finals, but the Best Assurance team that knocked out Peace FM XI, couldn't re-enact their skillful display. Though they managed to hold their opponents to a 2-2 draw game in open play, Special Ice chilled them during the penalty shoot-out to lift up the trophy.



The penultimate match for the day featured the Black Giants, a group of persons with "dwarfism" drawn from the Northern and Southern sector, who showcased their skills to the admiration of the mammoth crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium. In that interesting encounter, the Southern team prevailed over their Northern counterparts.



An "Akrobeto XI" comprising actors, musicians and socialites faced Despite XI, a team of broadcast journalists, DJs and workers from U TV, Peace FM, Peacefmonline.com, Okay FM and Neat FM in the final game of the day.



The celebs proved their mettle when they came from a goal behind to win the game by three goals to two against the defending champions Despite XI.



The Despite/Special Group fun games was sandwiched by electrifying performances from several music icons.



Gospel artistes; Patience Nyarko, Joyce Blessing, Piesie Esther, Lady KESS, Nicholas Omane Acheampong among others thrilled the spectators with their hit songs.



Videos below-



















There were also musical performances from Keche, Wutah, Nana Boro, Akatakyie, Nii Funny, Ebony and others as they set the stadium ablaze with some of their popular songs.



Kumawood Actors Lil Win and Akrobeto also rocked the spectators with some sizzling dance moves on the pitch.



Chief Executives of the Despite and Special Groups, Dr. Osei Kwame and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson together with award-winning host of Peace FM's flagship programme Kwami Sefa Kayi graced the occasion.





Checkout more photos below- Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana