Greedy, Corrupt Council Leaders Had No Basis To Reject Gov't Sponsored Pilgrimage - Prophet

Related Stories General Overseer of Trinity Revival Ministry, Upper Spring Temple, Father Tony aka Fada 1, has lambasted the Christian Council of Ghana for rejecting government’s sponsored pilgrimage.



The Christian Council has stated categorically that it’s not in the position to accept such a package from government.



It however stated that it will welcome the facilitation of pilgrims who desire to travel to Israel, the Vatican and other holy places through passport acquisition and major protocols but reiterated that allowing government finance the trip is something they will rightly reject.



General Secretary of the Council Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong “We have seen that several times because in 2012/2013 former President John Dramani Mahama made such moves but we rejected the offer. We told those coordinating that persons who want to embark on the pilgrimage should do that on their own accord. We have not changed our position on the matter. We thank government for the offer but the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishops Conference and the Ghana Charismatic Pentecostal Councils will not accept their offer.’’



But commenting on the issue, Fada 1 slammed Council for rejecting the offer adding they should have accepted the offer on behalf of the Christian community. The Council he said had no basis rejecting it and further threw salvos at the leadership of the Council accusing them of failed leadership, selfishness, greed and incompetence. In his view, we will not have fake pastors going round if we had a competent Council with competent leaders.



The leadership of the Council he noted take unnecessary decisions and failed to work efficiently. According to him, people are going through serious troubles hence engaging all forms of evil vices yet the Council have not taken steps to address such activities.



The man of God emphasized that it will be improper for people to describe the sponsorship by government as unnecessary. The opportunity he added, will help pilgrims who will embark on the journey, and also promote religious tolerance. The journey to him will afford Christians the opportunity to learn from these countries and be informed on the truth in Christianity.



‘’We can travel to Israel and learn from them; on how they worship God, on they dress and how they pray. There are pastors with different doctrines but when we travel or embark on this journey, we will learn a lot.’’ Father Tony used the pilgrimage embarked on by Muslims as example where he said, it has helped them maintain a unique from of teaching, dressing, form of worship because their leaders have gone to learn and passed onto them the teachings.