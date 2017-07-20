Deeper Life Launches ‘Conquerors 2017’

Related Stories We have witnessed ‘Glory 2014’, ‘Power 2015’, ‘Dayspring 2016’ and now we are going to experience ‘conquerors 2017’.



Deeper Life Campus Fellowship (DLCF) will be having its annual national campus community congress dubbed conquerors 2017.



The Deeper Life campus Fellowship is the arm of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry which caters for the overall spiritual, physical and professional well-being of all tertiary students, staff, residents of tertiary campuses, as well as professionals of all shades.



This year’s programme is on the theme “Raising up unconquerable intellectuals in contemporary times”



Speaking at the launch of the programme which is aimed at winning souls especially in our universities, National Overseer of the church, Pastor Edward Duodu said there is the need to reach out to the ‘lost’ and ‘rescue the perishing’; hence the reason for this event.



“We are enjoined to preach the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ as commanded in Mark 16:15. As a nation, we should remember that our campuses are made up of the youth who are in their thousands and who would occupy leadership positions in the country sooner or later. Can you fathom this huge numbers, most of who are deep in occultism, immorality of different shades and forms such as lesbianism, gay practices, drug addiction etc coming to take charge of key institutions of state? Our nation is indeed at a crossroad…but we know the answer. It lies squarely in intensifying the preaching of the Gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on campuses. The Gospel of Jesus Christ has the power to turn people from unrighteousness to righteousness” he noted.



He urged everyone to be part of this programme which is slated for 2nd to 6th August, 2017 at Anyaa in Accra for those in the Southern sector and Brofoyedur in Kumasi for the Northern sector.



Pastor Francis Fosu, National Campus Coordinator, Deeper Campus Life Ministry at the launch said: “the devil today is using the highly educated ones to champion all sorts of vices under the guise of advocating human rights and reconstructing society. For instance, the advocates of same sex intimacy, premarital sex as a human right and legalization of prostitution are all products of the ivory tower. This has made sin look harmless and some Christians are afraid to speak against it…it is in the light of this that the DLCF has made it a mandate to meet the nation’s intellectual community every year and influence them with the word of God to enable them become positive change makers”.