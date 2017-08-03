Presby Church of Ghana Ministers' Spouses Conference Elects New Officers

Related Stories The Ministers’ Spouses Conference of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, (PCG) has elected new executive committee to steer the affairs of the group for the next six years.



The new executive committee is under the presidency of Mrs. Eunice Amfo-Akonnor with Mrs. Elizabeth Opong Wereko as Vice President.



Other officers elected were Mr. Edwin A. Opare, National Secretary, Mrs. Comfort Annor, Assistant National Secretary, Mrs. Joyce Puplampu, Financial Secretary and Mrs. Theresa Bawua as Treasurer. The out-going acting national president, Mrs Florence Mante becomes advisor.



They were elected at the just ended biennial conference held at the University of Ghana, Legon.



The National President elect, Mrs Euinice Amfo-Akonnoe on behalf of the officers, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to put the group on a higher pedestal during their six year tenure of office.



She said: “God has found it necessary at this time to elect us as officers for the next six years. We will tap the expertise of all members to move the group forward."



Speaking to the media, the out-going national president, Mrs Florence Mante said the group over the years had undertaken lots of projects aimed at seeking the welfare of women and children. She mentioned some of these projects as breast cancer awareness and the establishment of a fund to support people diagnosed with the disease and the HIV/AIDS campaign project to sensitize their members.



She warned Ghanaians, especially women to be wary of people parading the country as Men of God and engage in dubious activities with sole aim of getting money quick. She said such persons gave themselves titles including pastor, bishop, archbishop and man of God but ended engaging in things that bring the name of God into disrepute.



Rev Dr Samuel Ayete-Nyampong, Clerk of the General Assembly of the PCG in a sermon at the thanksgiving service on Sunday to climax the four-day conference at the Faith Congregation at Shiashie in Accra said the church should be able to bring comfort, hope and peace to the distressed to fulfill the mission of Christ. "The church of Christ should be an arena of peace, hope and love for the people," he added.



He however expressed concern about "the lack of zeal among present day Christians to pursue the holiness and Godliness that Jesus asked them to live but rather go after riches."



He said the people's deviation from God's way and word has resulted in the number of social vices being experienced because parents had failed to bring up their children in the Lord's way.



Rev Dr Ayete-Nyampong commended ministers’ spouses of the church for supporting their husbands and wives to effectively carry out their ministerial duties.

This year’s event, which was under the theme: “When the Holy Spirit Moves, the Transformed Minister’s Spouse” was attended by more than 700 delegates.



The PCG Ministers’ Spouses Conference was formed 41 years ago to bring all spouses of the ministers together to support their spouses’ roles as ministers and also to support the welfare of women and children.



