No Superstars In God‘S Work

Related Stories In God’s work, there are no superstars or pre-eminent personalities since all roles are divinely assigned and dignifying, says Reverend Samuel Ofori Akyea, Secretary of the Tema Methodist Diocese.



According to him, all leaders in the church as well as members are servants who are instruments used by God to fulfil his promise and desires hence the need for all to play their roles with respect, fear and in humility.



Rev. Akyea was addressing the third biennial consultative meeting of the Boys Brigade, Ghana, which was on the theme: “We are God’s fellow workers”, at Miotso near Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.



The Boys Bridge which gathers membership from the Methodist, Anglican, Presbyterian and AME Zion churches, is committed to the proper social, intellectual, physical and spiritual upbringing of boys along the dictates of Christianity.



More than sixty delegates drawn from all the designated regions of the group are attending the meeting which would among others fine tune a five year strategic plan to re-energize it to withstand pressures and challenges of the times.

Rev Akyea urged them to close their ranks and focus on Christ who had called them to service.



He asked them to pursue spiritual maturity which was achieved by turning to the direction of Christ.



According to him, reading the Bible and gaining knowledge were not enough but putting out the right Christ-like altitude at home, workplace and community which would draw people closer to God.



Dr Joseph Nana Annan, President, the Boys Brigade, Ghana, urged the delegates to contribute meaningfully towards the strategic plan which would commence in 2018.



He urged them to devise a mechanism of raising funds to run the organisation which had subsisted on volunteerism for far too long.



According to him, a way must be found to help defray the cost of transportation and boarding of members who embark on official activities of the organisation.