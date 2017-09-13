The Ways Of Christ With Prophet Bernard Afresa Taylor: 'The Mind Of Christ'—Part 1

Related Stories PHILIPIANS 2:1-11



Today we are looking at this subject under 3 objectives:



We want to understand the PLACE OF THE MIND in the life of a believer.

We want to understand the CHARACTERISTICS OF THE MIND OF CHRIST



Thus, what makes the mind of Christ?



We want to understand HOW TO ACCESS AND OPERATE THE MIND OF CHRIST.



THUS HOW DO WE ACCESS AND OPERATE THE MIND OF CHRIST.



BY WAY OF INTRODUCTION:

I want to establish that the call of Christianity is the call unto Christlikeness.



ACTS 11:26b “And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch”



The greatest goal of every child of God is to become like the master



MATTHEW 10:24-25 “the disciple is not above his master, nor the servant above his Lord”.



It is enough for the disciples that he be as his master, and the servant as his lord.



The critical thing here is to become like the master: to process the mind of the master



It is not possible to become like a person until you have the mind that is responsible for the life of that person.



That is why we shall commence our journey by understanding the place of the mind in the life of a person.



HOW IMPORTANT IS THE MIND?

WHY IS THE MIND CRITICAL?

WHY SHOUKD THE MIND BE IN US?



The mind of a person is central to his destiny and life.

It is important to note that the mind is the CENTER of life.

That is why when a person loses his mind, it is almost as if he has lost his Life.

It is called madness. It is as if the person is totally lost.

A person who has lost his mind is not employable.

A person who has lost his mind is not countable during census.

A mad person cannot be voted for.

A person who has lost his mind does not make any meaningful contribution to life.

A person who has lost his mind is neither useful to himself, his family, his country and generation.

A person who has lost his mind is a generational burden but not a blessing.

A mad person is a concern. They become a concern instead of an asset.



So, that is how central the mind is.

When the mind is accurate, life is accurate.

When the mind is not in order, something goes out of order.



WHAT IS THE PLACE OF THE MIND IN THE LIFE OF A PERSON?



THE MIND IS THE ENGINE ROOM OF DESTINY.

It is mentality that drives destiny.

The quality of a person’s mentality affects the quality of a person’s destiny. PROVERBS 4:23 “Keep thy heart (mind) with all diligence, for out of it are the issues of life”.



THE MIND DETERMINES THE WORTH OF PERSON



The mind determines the value of the person

Mind quality determines life quality

A mindless person is valueless person

When people do not use their mind, they lose their value.



THE MIND OF A PERSON DETERMINES RESULTS



It is important to note that quality of thoughts, determines quality of results.

What flows through the mind of a person, determines what flows out of the life of that person.



Proverbs 21: 5 “The thoughts of the diligent tend only to plenteousness “



You will notice that, intelligent people have more outstanding results than thoughtless people, because mind determines results



So thoughtlessness equals “result-lessness”



You don’t blame your results until you find out the quality of the mind you carry.



The quality of what goes through your mind affects the quality of what goes out of your life.



THE MIND IS THE GATEWAY TO THE VOICE OF GOD



The mind is the gateway.



What occupies a person’s mind can make him hear the voice of God.



Acts 10: 19 “While Peter thought on the vision, the spirit said unto him, three men seek thee”



There are things you can think about that will provoke the voice of God.

There are things that will go through your mind that will provoke your hearing of God’s voice.

The kind of things a man thinks of, about, upon etc. determines whether he can hear God or not.

The mind is the junction between the body and the spirit of man

So, at that junction you can hear from the spirit or be controlled by the flesh.





THE MIND IS THE CENTER FOR THE UPGRADE OF LIFE AND DESTINY

The mindis the center for the transformation of life and destiny.



Proverbs 12:1 “Whoso loveth instruction loveth knowledge: but he that hateth reproof is brutish”.



Every destiny upgrade is the function of mental renovation.

The renovation of mentality is the elevation of destiny.

Anytime a person’s destiny must shift level, something must happen to the mind.



THE MIND IS THE BATTLE GROUND OF LIFE AND DESTINY

Battles are won or lost in the mind.

Before any battle is lost on the field, then it’s already lost in the mind.



2 Corinthians 10:5 “Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ”.



Battles are fought with weapons but are won with strategies of the mind.

You can’t be a weak minded person and be a winner in life.

You can’t be a tough minded person and be a looser in life.

Beloved the mind is very critical (Philippians 2:1-11 )



THE MIND DEFINES IDENTITY

Mentality defines identity.

What goes on in your mind gives identity to your life.

A fearful person in mind can be identified with the way he carries himself in life.

An inferior or audacious minded person can be identified similarly



(Proverbs 23:7 “As a person thinketh in his mind so is he”.



People are the way they think.

What goes through your mind is reflected in your life

That is why the mind is very important.



To Be Continued