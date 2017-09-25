Christ Apostolic Church Commends President

Related Stories The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church(CAC) of Ghana, Apostle Abraham Amoh, has commended President Nana Addo Dankua Akufo-Addo for halting the wanton destruction of the nation’s natural resources through the activities of illegal miners (galamsey).



He explained that the stoppage of the illegal mining in the country had not only saved the nation from the degradation of the environment ­­— water bodies, farmlands and forest cover, but also saved the cocoa industry which remains the nation’s second source of foreign exchange.



Apostle Amoh pledged the church’s support to the government and other stakeholders to sustain the restoration of sanity into various facets of the economy.



The chairman disclosed this to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of a church service at the Atonsu-Dompoase branch of the church as part of activities to mark the year-long centenary celebration of the establishment of the church in the country.



The programme, which had the theme: “The role of the Church in nation- building,” was heralded with talks on various topics such as “Lesbianism and Homosexuality: Should we accept it towards nation building or not and why?,” among others.



Historical background



The CAC of Ghana is said to be the mother of all pentecostal churches in the country and has a great responsibility towards the development of the country.



It was established in 1917 by the late Apostle Peter Newman Apea-Anim at Asamankese in the Eastern Region!.



Support



He commended the chiefs and all other stakeholders who have in diverse ways, contributed towards the restoration of the nation by complementing government’s effort in its bid to stop illegal mining in the country.



Apostle Amoh appealed to all Ghanaians to put their shoulder to the wheel towards the development of the nation so that the people could live in peace .



He appealed to the leadership of the nation to ensure that institutions worked by ensuring that people who wanted to do business followed the due process to acquire the right documents to avoid abuse and destruction of the environment.



“People should be vigilant and provide the security services and other state institutions with the right information so they could track and crack down on people who indulge in crime,” he said.



Apostle Amoh lamented the connivance by staff of state institutions with some investors to dupe the nation, a practice which if not checked could pose a great danger to the development of the nation.



He also appealed to the government to put in place measures to create sustainable jobs for the youth, most of whom were roaming the streets aimlessly due to lack of jobs.