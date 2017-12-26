Christians Urged To Pray For A Peaceful Ghana

Related Stories Right Reverend MacLord Afriyie, immediate past Methodist Bishop for Northern Region, has called on Christians to take advantage of Christmas to pray for a peaceful Ghana.



He explained that Christmas is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, which brought the peace of God to man.



Bishop Afriyie was preaching the sermon on Christmas Day at the Adweso Calvary Methodist Church near Koforidua.



He explained that as a result of commercialisation of Christmas, the essence of the day seemed to be lost on many people.



Bishop Afriyie expressed regret that many Christians had also reduced the celebration of Christmas to drinking, eating and wearing of new cloths.



He urged Christians to use this year’s Christmas to pray for the peace of God to prevail in all trouble spots of the world.