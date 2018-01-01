I Will Collapse Prophet Kobi’s Church – Owusu Bempah Threatens

Related Stories Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has angrily stricken at the founder of Glorious Wave Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi saying he will collapse his church.



According to Owusu Bempah, people are going to receive the shock of their lives as he reveals the deadly secret of Prophet Kobi which will ruin his life and church forever tonight at his church as he marks the 31st Watch Night Service in grand style.



Speaking to a radio presenter on air, Rev. Owusu Bempah said “I will collapse Prophet Kobi’s church, you just dare me. I know a secret of his which I will say for Ghanaians to know on the 31st night”.



“Just ask how Owusu Bempah is in the spirit and they will tell you, I can just make you go mad at any moment. I will collapse Kobi’s church and he will never forget what will happen to him.......I will tell you something about Kobi on air that he will never be able to hold service again......Do you know what I know about him? Tell Kobi he can’t hold a church service again. I swear, "he said.



It’s not clear what triggered the anger of Owusu Bempah but from his conversation on air, he indicated that Prophet Kobi is spreading falsehood about him, accusing him of sleeping with a mother and her daughter.



He stressed that he sure will take the matter to court for proper justice to be taken against Prophet Kobi as his party is now in power and will definitely ruin his church.



Prophet Kobi earlier this month lost his 19-year-old son after a short illness. Owusu Bempah says he will reveal the cause of his son’s death for Ghanaians to how and what killed him today.