Senior Minister Commends Engineers For Launching First Ever Ghana Infrastructure Report Card

Related Stories The Senior Minister of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Ing. Yaw Osafo-Maafo has commended the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) for launching the first ever Ghana Infrastructure Report Card.



Hon. Ing. Yaw Osafo-Maafo made this commendation on Thursday, 13th July, 2017 when he delivered a brilliant extemporized speech as the Guest of Honour at the Launch of Ghana Infrastructure Report Card 2016 at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra.



The 2016 Infrastructure Report Card covers three sectors, namely, Roads & Bridges – which was rated D3; Potable Water also rated D3 and Electric Power was giving a rating of D2. The overall cumulative score for the three (3) infrastructure sectors was rated D3.



But, the Senior Minister, who is an Engineer in good standing, challenged the Engineers in the Power sector to address the issue of huge loses in power transmission.



The Senior Minister added that the huge amount spent on Infrastructure in the country does not commensurate with the poor state of Ghana's infrastructure. He therefore charged Engineers to think outside the box to come out with more innovative ways to ensure that the country gets value for money in our infrastructure development.



He urged them to extend the report card into other areas such as Sanitation in the next report card. He asked that every Minister be provided with copy of the Infrastructure Report Card to guide their work.



In her welcome address, the President of Ghana Institution of Engineers, Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid said, “The objective of the Institution is to promote and advance the science and practice of engineering to the benefit of society in Ghana and globally.



To achieve this objective, the institution carries out various functions which includes ascertaining the views of engineering practitioners on matters of public interest which lie within the competence and advising government and the public on engineering matters. This is what we have done today with the launch of the Ghana Infrastructure Report Card 2016”.



The Project Team Leader of the Infrastructure Report Card 2016, Ing. Rev. Dr. Charles Anum Adams, FGhIE, took the audience through flawless presentation of the Objectives, Methodology and Research Approach, Ratings, Analysis and appropriate Recommendations of the Ghana Infrastructure Report Card 2016. Other Project team members include Ing. Dr. Partrick Amoah Bekoe, MGhIE and Mr. Kwame Kwakwa Osei.



The launch was attended by the Deputy Minister of Energy, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, Council Members of GhIE, Past Presidents of GhIE, Engineers, the media and the general public.