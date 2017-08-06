Citizens must be sensitive to environmental hygiene – AMA

Related Stories The residents of Accra have been called upon to be responsive to good sanitation in the Metropolis. Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the National Sanitation Day exercise in Accra.



The exercise was carried out at Makola, Okaishie, Kantamanto, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Abossey Okai, Bukom and the Tema Station and was participated by some members of the Used Phone Dealers Association, Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association and voluntary groups.



It was aimed at fulfilling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s dream of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



Mr Sowah said the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) needed residents to make the Metropolis clean.



He said the AMA would continue with its sensitisation and awareness creation of proper waste management practices for the people to adhere to the environmental sanitation bye-laws.



Mr Sowah called for more commitment from stakeholders to ensure the compliance of the bye-laws.



He urged the citizens to be proactive to unhealthy environmental practices such as indiscriminate dumping of waste.