Teshie residents urged to let cleanliness be their concern

Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, Chief of Teshie has called on the citizenry to let environmental cleanliness be their major concern so as to live in good health.



He urged them to desist from the habit of indiscriminate dumping of waste and also ensure that they keep their surroundings clean to avoid diseases, saying; “cleanliness is next to Godliness.”



Nii Akomfra made the call after leading the people to undertake a clean-up exercise at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday as part of the preparation towards their Homowo Festival.



He said as the festival would attract tourists and other foreign visitors so the chiefs would not entertain the wearing of offensive dresses and sex workers in the town.



He entreated the people to celebrate the festival in peace.



Mr Ebenezer Anang, the General Manager of Orange Communication appealed to the residents of Teshie to be proactive to environmental sanitation by avoiding the dumping of refuse at the beaches.