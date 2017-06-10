EOCO Must Ensure Captain Smart Accounts For Mansion, Landcruiser - Akpaloo

Related Stories Founder and leader of the Liberal People’s of Ghana is charging the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Ghana Revenue Authority to initiate investigations into financial dealings of broadcast journalist with Multimedia’s Adom FM, Blessed Nana Godsbrain Smart.



According to Kofi Akpaloo, evidence abound that the radio presenter is living a glamorous lifestyle that does not commensurate with his monthly earnings as a journalist.



Akpaloo was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkrah in response to a three-month ultimatum by the broadcaster to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to prosecute persons found to be involved in corrupt practices while occupying public offices.



It will be recalled on Friday May 26, 2017, Captain Smart, a presenter with Adom Fm led thousands of Ghanaians in Accra to stage a demonstration dubbed ‘Ye Gye Ye Sika,‘ an extended version of his on air show dubbed ‘FAB3WOSO’.



The demonstration was to compel persons alleged to have been cited in various fraudulent activities in the Auditor General’s report to be pursued and the monies retrieved.



However Kofi Akpaloo argues, ”before stepping out to lead the charge, Captain Smart should have first availed himself to the EOCO to be thoroughly investigated before painting some politicians as corrupt.”



“Kwame, there are certainly corrupt people in this country and your colleague journalists are more corrupt than politicians.”



“Captain Smart must submit himself to the EOCO for Proper investigation to be conducted on him and his glamourous properties before he concludes that others are corrupt,” he charged.



He bemoaned the practice of constantly placing politicians at the receiving end and tagging them as corrupt.



“Some journalists like Captain Smart are building houses and buying cars through corrupt practices but are now misleading people to demonstrate against politicians.”



“These set of journalists work within a short time but end up buying properties…I have done a thorough investigations at Adom FM and I can tell you Captain Smart’s earnings cannot afford him the luxuries he is enjoying now,” he revealed.