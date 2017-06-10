No Excuses In Prosecution of Maj. Mahama’s ‘Killers’ – Haruna Iddrisu Warns

Related Stories Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has served notice his side will accept no excuses in the prosecution of the suspected killers of Major Maxwell Mahama.



Speaking to Citi News, he said this case will serve as a litmus test for the effectiveness of the Police and law enforcement agencies.



“What we would not accept is to hear from either from the Police service or the Ghana Armed Forces or the Attorney General that they are in want of evidence. That will not be countenanced or accepted by us.”



“Let this be a litmus test for the Ghana police service and the Ghana armed forces. We have called for the Attorney General, Ministers for Interior and Defence, to work in concert to unravel the circumstances of his death and punish same accordingly.”



Major Mahama was lynched by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Upper West Denkyira District of the Central Region when he was allegedly mistaken for a robber.



Mr. Idrissu’s remarks, which came during the funeral of the army officer on Friday, follow concerns that the Police had showcased some degree of incompetence in the prosecution of the suspected members of the pro-New Patriotic Party group, Delta Force, who were discharged for lack of evidence after being accused of freeing some of their compatriots in open court.



The Tamale South MP also contended that punishing the perpetrators is the surest way to honour the memory of the fallen soldier.



“Punishing the perpetrators is what is desired by the entire country. Let’s get the facts and punish the perpetrators so that it serves as a warning and deterrent to many others who may engage in similar acts tomorrow,” Mr. Idrssu said.



So far, the Accra Central District Court 3, has remanded into police custody 34 suspects for their alleged roles in the horrendous murder. The suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.