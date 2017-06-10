Ghana Will Immortalise Major Mahama

Related Stories Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, in a tribute on behalf of the People and Government, to Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, described the Fallen Hero “as a Soldier’s Soldier.”



The Vice President said the nation would immortalise and celebrate the courage of the late soldier, but his death should herald the end of impunity and indiscipline in the country.



He explained that although the Government had announced a package for the maintenance of his family, it was not enough compensation for his demise.



“We are truly sorry that your fellow Ghanaians did this to you; “We shall try within our human capacity to make restitution no matter how inadequate it may be”.



He said a soldier was the one who was committed to die so that the nation would live and enjoy peace and tranquility.



Vice President Bawumia explained: “There are names that are given to various categories of special soldiers: “Seals”, “Rangers”, “Commandos”, and such other epithets, which depict “Valour,” “Honour”, “Commitment” and “Bravery,” and if we were to confer all these titles on you, they would not be enough to describe that which you embody”.



He said Major Mahama lived the creed of the Ghana Armed Forces to its letter, and he exemplified the inscription on the gate of the Military Academy and Training School, which states: “Those who pass through this gate commit to defend the Nation on Land, in the Air, and on the Seas, even at the peril of their lives”.



Vice President Bawumia said Major Mahama lived the commitment as a religious duty because he was legitimately armed, and could legitimately have shot at his attackers.



However, he restrained himself and sought to give his life to protect others.



He said: “How do we explain this to his children that their father died at the hands of fellow Ghanaians, while protecting our environment and our future?



“If ever there was a person who did not deserve to die, it was Major Maxwell Adam Mahama!”



Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was born on 1st November, 1985 to Captain Denis Adam Mahama and Madam Veronica Bamford.



He was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces on the 7th September 2007, and by dint of hard work rose through the ranks to become a Captain at the time of his demise.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, promoted him posthumously to the rank of a Major with effect from May 29, 2017.



He met his tragic death on Monday, May 29 at Denkyira-Obuasi, in the Upper Denkyira District in the Central Region, when he was allegedly mistaken for an armed robber and lynched by a mob, while jogging along the Diaso-Dominase-Anyanfuri-road.



Ghana honoured him with a state burial and funeral service, which was organised at the Forecourt of the State House.



The event attracted high-level dignitaries, including the former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama and the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.