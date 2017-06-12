Ga Chief Murdered; Tension in Ardayman

Related Stories There is tension at Ardayman, near Amasaman, in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region following the killing of Nii Tetteh Sarbah, a development chief in the area, on Thursday June 8 by thugs.



The murder is suspected to have been carried out over a chieftaincy dispute.



The brother of the deceased, Samuel Akwetey Otoo, told Class FM on Monday, June 12 that Nii Sarbah was performing some purification rites before the lifting of the ban on noise making at the Ardayman Stool House when some youth entered the compound at about 1 am and starting shooting sporadically.



He said the perpetrators chased the chief into a room and dragged him out, using machetes and stones to inflict wounds on him, after which they shot him in the stomach and around the eye.



Others who were with him sustained injuries in the process, with one person who was also shot in the chest receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.



He said police at Agyen Kotoku had launched investigations into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.