Let's Fight Threats Of Occultism Radically - Circuit Chairman

Related Stories Brother Christian Gaisey-Otoo, the Sunyani Circuit Chairman of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at the weekend expressed concern about moral decadence among the youth in the country.



He said the increasing trend of occultism in educational institutions, sexual promiscuity and armed robbery required collective and radical approach to tackle.



Bro Gaisey-Otoo noted that all these problems threatened national security and until they were tackled in a proactive manner, the nation's internal security would be at stake.



The circuit chairman raised the concerns when he addressed the closing session of the 10th biennial conference of the fellowship at Baakoniaba in the Sunyani Municipality.



The four-day conference was on the theme, “Rekindling the Methodist Evangelical Heritage for Church Growth – the youth in perspective”, and attended by more than 1,000 members of the fellowship from the various branches in the circuit.



It afforded members the opportunity to take stock of the past activities and programmes, and plan for the ensuing years.



Bro Gaisey-Otoo observed that many God fearing youth that had turned away from God and blindly adopted earthly but "short cut" ways to acquire wealth and power.



“It is very sad to mention that majority of the youth today have turned from what the Bible says in Matthew 6:33 tbat “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and its righteousness and all other things shall be added unto you,” but rather seeking worldly passions.



Bro Gaisey-Otoo entreated members of the fellowship to abide by good biblical principles and avoid unhealthy practices and conversations that could ruin their future.



Touching on evangelism, the Circuit Chairman said soul winning was the core responsibility of all Christians to “rescue the perishing.”



“We don’t have to stockpile the Christian faith but share it. We have great energy and gifts which, if succumbed to the Lord can be harnessed and used for a healthier society”, he said.



Bro Ernest Osei Balfour, the Sunyani Diocesan Chairman of the fellowship entreated members to contribute their part towards national development.



“Youth unemployment continues to be a major national challenge, but with the good policies of the government, we are optimistic that the problem will soon be resolved", he added.



Bro Baffour challenged the youth to be agents of change and resist all acts of lawlessness and violence.



New Circuit Officers were elected to steer the affairs of the fellowship for three years and Bro Francis Kwasi Yeboah was elected as the chairman.



In a quiz competition, Mount Olivet branch of the fellowship emerged first.