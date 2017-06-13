15 Children Trafficked In Central Region - Police Reveal

Related Stories The Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of Ghana Police Service has recorded 15 child trafficking cases in the Central Region within the first quarter of 2017 alone.



The Central Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, DSP George Appiah Sakyi disclosed this at the World Day Against Child Labor 2017 in Cape Coast organized by Friends of the Nation.



DSP Appiah Sakyi said it takes harmonization and collaborative efforts in fighting Child Labour and Human Trafficking under the umbrella of Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in fighting the canker.



According to DOVVSU Coordinator, ACT 694 of 2005 stated that Civil Society Organization, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Legal Aid Board, the police and District Assembly should join forces in fighting the Canker of Child Labour and Human Trafficking.



He noted that Human centers development initiative, like livelihood support activities are keys to the reduction of Child Labour and Human Trafficking.



On his part, the Central Regional Coordinator of Friends of the Nation, Mr. Kwesi Johnson revealed that in 2014, there was estimated of 1.8million child laborers in the country with most of them involved in various forms of hazardous work.



He observed that poverty was the main driving force behind trafficking of children hence some parents especially mothers push their wards into what he termed as modern slavery.



The Deputy Central Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr. Ahmed Musah observed that human trafficking and Child Labour has gained notoriety in the Central Region.



He said in February this year, the Ghana Immigration Service in the Central Region had a tipoff from the community at Agona Swedru, where they had 11 Human trafficking victims and two suspects and in collaboration with the Ghana Police they were able to arrest suspects and have since prosecuted them.



He called for public involvement on combating child labour and human trafficking.