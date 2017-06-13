Five To Be Processed Before Court Over Lynching Of Suspected Witch In Nabdam District

Related Stories Five suspects are due to be arraigned before a Bolgatanga Magistrate Court following the killing of a 66-year old resident of Damol-Tindongo, Nabdam's suburb some days ago.



The Bolgatanga Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Punobyin, who confirmed this to Peace news, said the police were still gathering intelligence to arrest and process before court the people, who played a role in the gruesome murder of the alleged witch at Pelungu in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.



The deceased, Yenpoka Kenna, a 66-year old hair dresser, was treacherously killed at Pelungu for allegedly bewitching a woman at Logre in the Nabdam district.



The family of late Yenpoka have since been worried over the unexpected death of their relative and applied pressure on the Ghana Police Service to ensuring justice is done to the deceased.



On Saturday June 10, this year, the police organised a swoop at Pelungu and apprehended about 63 people to assist them with investigations on the murder of the aged hair dresser. Most of the people arrested were from the Pelungu Chief palace.



According to SP Punobyin, a 'diligent screening' had been carried out and fifty-eight had been granted police inquiry bail, but five would be be put before court the next day, Tuesday June 13, 2017.



He explained that: " when the issue happened, we organised a swoop at Pelungu village, leading to the arrest of 63 suspects on Saturday. Yesterday, we started the screening and we continued this morning"



"So far, five suspects are being held in custody and they will be processed before court tomorrow".



The Commander also added that the Chief of Pelungu, Naba Sierig Sobil Sore, who reportedly presided over the witchcraft case, would report himself at the Bolgatanga Municipal Police Station when returned from Geneva, capital of Switzerland.



"They suspects will be arranged before court tomorrow, but we are still investigating and the chief who presided over the issue is outside the country. He will be back over the weekend. Most of his subjects who are arrested over the issue are saying they will not cooperate or divulge any information to the police.



"We can't wait until the chief comes. Based on our intelligence, we have arrested some people and investigation is still ongoing"', adding the evidence the police had was enough to prosecute the suspects.



SP Punobyin urged residents of Pelungu to volunteer information on the lynching of the witch to prevent innocent people from being thrown into jail.