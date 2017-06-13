Why Is The Ghanaian Media Silent On Afoko's Case? - Family Spokesman Asks

Related Stories The spokesman of the Afoko family, Mr. Robert Atong Asekabta, has stated that the media is now dead on Gregory Afoko’s case especially on matters of court proceedings.



Gregory Afoko, brother of the suspended National Chairman of the NPP, has been in police detention for two years since he was picked up after a midnight acid attack on Mr. Adams Mahama on May 21, 2015, in Bolgatanga.



He was accused of acid attack on the late Chairman’s and has been in police custody afterwards.



In the telephone interview with Ahotor FM’s morning Show host, Emmanuel Quarshie (Hit man), on Tuesday 13th June, 2017.



Mr. Atong emphasized that the family is surprise the media is not taking up the case especially the court proceedings.



“I am not so fine about it, although it is in the social media, but I believe the whole world will know about every bit of this case, but the media is so quiet about it, I may not know why that silence but am not happy about it”



“The last time Gregory was sent to court was around last week but unfortunately it is not in the known to the public, the main stream media are not picking it up”, Mr. Atong stated.



He continue by stating that the family is not relaxed in anyway on seeking for justice for their family member, Gregory Afoko.



“Actually we are not relaxed but we are not given chance on radio as you has given us this morning”,Mr. Atong made it known.



It can be recalled that the Gregory family organized a press conference to press the police to petition the Inspector general of police (IGP) and the attorney general for them to take a criminal action against the four: Kamal Deen Abdulai, Daniel Bugri Naabu, Rockson Bugari and Otiko Afisa Djaba in connection with Adams Mahama’s death.



They made it known at the conference, that the petition will be followed until they get the true killers of the Late Chairman, Mahama.



Mr. Afoko was at the High court on March 23, 2017 for his trial and for the second time his application for bail was rejected.



Mr. Atong is appealing to the media to be keen on the case and make it known to the world in their reportage.