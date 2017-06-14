Police To Crack Down On 'Ruthless' Kandahar Boys

Related Stories Northern Regional Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service has revealed the police will mount surveillance at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in order to swiftly crash any security threat on the facility and its management.



According to ASP Yusif Mohammed Tanko, the security arrangement is to prevent a vigilante group of the ruling New Patriotic Party, the Kandahar boys from striking on the hospital.



ASP Mohammed Tanko explains, the Kandahar boys has proved to be very ruthless and it has become very difficult to stop them if they strike ahead of the security agencies,



He was speaking in response to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkrah in response to clashes between youth groups in the Northern Region over who is the rightful person to take over the management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital as CEO.



A youth group claiming to be affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party organized a press conference and a demonstration early Monday protesting the announcement of Dr David Akobilla as the new CEO to takeover from Dr Prosper Akambon.



They would rather Dr Mohammed Ibrahim is handed the position because he is a Dagbani.



But ASP Mohammed Tanko said, “Kwame we are deploying some men at the hospital this morning to situation and to ensure the situation does not get out of hands.”



“The Kandahar boys are very ruthless and violent, it will be very impossible for the police to stop them if we allow them to strike and that’s why we have mapped out a strategy ahead of them,” he revealed.



Meanwhile Abusua FM’s Northern Regional Correspondent, Eliasu Tanko has confirmed the Kandahar boys are ruthless in their operations.



Tanko adds, “what makes them more dangerous is that they enjoy the full support of the NPP’s regional executives.”