Blame Mayweather's Cancelled Trip To Ghana On NPP Vigilantism - Apaak

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) of Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has blamed the postponement of undefeated American boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather's visit to vigilantism, lawlessness and impunity under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Upscale Entertainment had made preparations to invite the legendary boxer for a three-day visit to Ghana this month. However, the visit has been postponed until further notice. Mayweather was expected to be in Ghana from June 15-16 as part of his "Undefeated Tour" of Africa.



Reasons for the postponement are not readily known but the legislator says the boxer cancelled his trip to Ghana because government has failed to deal with his pro-NPP lawless groups. The boxer he asserted is afraid of his life and to be safe, he will rather cancel the trip than to come and be hacked by some of these lawless groups.



Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio, the MP maintained that, the postponement had everything to do with the lawlessness in Ghana and even when he was pushed to accept that the postponement may have nothing to do with the issue, he still held his view.



’If Mayweather says he will not come, we should blame it on Delta Force and Invisible Force. He has read and assessed what is going on in Ghana and has decided to cancel his trip to Ghana.’



He added that Ghana has gained international notoriety because of the lawlessness and impunity in Ghana. The president he said has sworn to uphold the constitution of the republic of Ghana, maintain law and order, peace and stability He said, although civil society, individuals and parliament may condemn the actions of vigilante groups, the buck stops with the president and he must have the courage to crack the whip on these lawlessness since it is part of his responsibilities.



The former presidential staffer said ‘’he [president] has the responsibility of ensuring that we enjoy peace and stability because it is only when we have these things that we enjoy peace and stability. It is only when we these that we can achieve our goals and contribute meaningfully to wellbeing of our nation.’ Dr. Apaak stressed that the members of the pro-NPP vigilante groups act with impunity because senior members of government and party support their activities.



’We have leadership of government and party encouraging vigilantism. They have failed to condemn the lawlessness being carried out in the country. The president should make the efforts in dealing with vigilantism before we start experiencing a replica of Bokom Haram and other civil wars like was witnessed in other countries, he said.