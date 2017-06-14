Kumasi: Hotel Owner Stabbed To Death

Related Stories Police in the Ashanti Region are holding a 52-year-old receptionist of the Coconut Guest House at Adiebeba in Kumasi for questioning.



The receptionist, in whose presence the owner of the facility was attacked and killed on at about 11:30 pm on Monday 12th June, 2017, is assisting investigations.Anthony Adumako, 78, was attacked by an unknown young man who stabbed him to death at the guest house.



According to police, the receptionist narrated that he was at the guest house with the deceased when they heard a knock at the other side of the entrance.He said the assailant pointed a knife at him and ordered that he show him where the deceased was when his boss asked him to find out who was knocking.



The receptionist mentioned that he shut the door in a bid to alert other neighbours for help while leaving the attacker and the deceased in the room. The receptionist, upon his return with some neighbours, saw his boss in a pool of blood with multiple knife wounds in the lower abdomen.



He died on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Ashanti regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, confirming the incident, said the suspect had not picked anything from the guest house. There were blood stains all over at the reception of the guest house when Class FM’s Hafiz Tijani visited the crime scene.



The sandals belonging to the deceased were also found.



The body has meanwhile been deposited at the KATH mortuary for autopsy.





