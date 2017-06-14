Kufuor Advises Students To Be Abreast Of Global Geopolitics

Related Stories Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has asked students of International Relations (IR) in Ghana to be abreast of the geopolitics of the world to remain relevant in the ever-changing dynamism of public administration.



He stated that the days are gone by when governance was treated as a single entity standing on its own without recourse to the happenings of globalisation.



Diplomacy key in governance



Mr Kufuor made the call at the inauguration of a special Master of Arts programme in IR and Diplomacy at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra last Tuesday and underscored the fact that IR and Diplomacy had a knock-on effect on all sectors of governance.



The new programme is designed to provide an academic and professional programme of study to contribute to capacity building of relevant ministries and departments, as well as international organisations in Ghana and the West African sub-region.



It is for that reason that the former President in his inaugural address described the introduction of the programme as a very significant part of the governance system of the world, which is holistic and integrated in every sphere of public administration.



Commending GIMPA, Mr Kufuor advised the pioneering students of the programme, which commenced in October 2016, to be mindful of the concept of good negotiation skills which are crucial in IR.



He described GIMPA as an institution destined for greatness and urged its management to continue introducing edifying courses to enhance the knowledge of the Ghanaian public in the relevant areas of public administration.



Admission requirements



Students admitted to the master’s programme will undergo a study period of four consecutive semesters for two years full time, depending on the student’s background and experience.



Requirements for admission is a good bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional qualification from a recognised professional institute and a presentation of a plan from applicants specifying how they intend to apply the newly acquired skills and knowledge in solving work-place problems.



A selection interview also forms part of the admission criteria.