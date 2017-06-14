Zongo Fund Not For 'Awure' – Boniface Abubakar Saddique

Related Stories The Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, has said that the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) is meant for developmental projects, therefore people resident in Zongos should not expect that it would be used for individual needs.



“I want to emphasise that the ZoDF is not meant for parochial interests such as paying individuals, hospital bills, footing bills for naming and marriage ceremonies and offering tips,” he stated during a stakeholder consultation forum held in Tamale on Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Modern City Hotel.



The Minister disclosed that the ZoDF is part of the seven key priority and flagship projects outlined in the 2017 budget and has been allocated a seed money of GHC219.5 million.



The minister said a public consultation was going to continue across the country in the coming weeks, adding: “We expect that the inputs we collate will help to refine the draft bill before its presentation to cabinet and then parliament for their consideration and approval.”



He assured that his ministry would work with all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure all projects are well targeted at the intended beneficiaries and delivered in a coordinated arrangement.



According to the minister, some of the priority projects in the 2017 Action Plan include access road improvement, alley paving, tertiary drainage construction, solid and liquid waste management, neighbourhood greening, educational and scholarship support and primary healthcare delivery, among others. He noted other focal areas for the first year are the infrastructure for local economic development such as markets and a technology hub.



Mr Boniface, however, encouraged Ghanaians to come on board to support and not be spectators.



“In order to succeed, the ministry will require the support and partnership of all, including traditional authorities, private individuals, corporate entities and the international development agencies and missions,” he added.