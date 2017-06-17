Final Funeral Rites For Mahama Held

Related Stories The 7 days’ final funeral rites for the late Major Maxwell Mahama have been held in the Bole District of the Northern Region.



The funeral ground was full of sorrow as some members of the bereaved family wept uncontrollably.



A high-powered delegation from the security services, led by the deputy Minister of Defence, Maj. Derrick Oduro (rtd), and made up of former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong; chiefs; mother of the late Major Mahama, Veronica Bamford; widow Barbara Mahama; politicians; among others, graced the occasion.



Maj. Oduro said the request by the family was not just for a monument to be erected in remembrance of the army officer who was lynched by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, but also serve as the last incident of mob injustice.



“It should serve as a last warning and a last stop for such an action to be done to any member or citizen in this country,” said Maj. Oduro.



According to him, the death of Major Mahama should serve as a signal to stop mob action and instant injustice.



He assured the family that government would make sure that justice is served and that all the perpetrators would be brought to book.



The district chief executive of Bole, Veronica Alele, told DAILY GUIDE that the people of Denkyira-Obuasi had ripped off the hearts of Bole residents.



Some leaders of Bole said a prayer for the security services in the country, most especially the military, and wished that such act never happens again.



They called on the government to make sure that whoever is found culpable in their investigations should face the law.