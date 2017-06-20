GJA Celebrates Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie

|
|
|
|
|
|
The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has honoured Mrs Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie for her marked contribution towards the improvement in the media landscape and the astute leadership she offered to the Association as its Vice-President and President, respectively.
On behalf of the Association, the executives celebrated the Former Council of State Member with a citation at a church service, organised at the Accra International Conference Centre to mark her 60th Birthday, on Sunday.
“For Your distinguished contribution to the development of the Ghana Journalists Association , in particular and the Ghanaian media in general, and for your exemplary participation in public service, the GJA congratulates you and wishes you long life; good health and above all, God’s Blessings,” the citation read.
“The GJA would always be proud of you. God richly bless you!”
|
|
|
|
|Source: GNA
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|