GJA Celebrates Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie

Related Stories The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has honoured Mrs Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie for her marked contribution towards the improvement in the media landscape and the astute leadership she offered to the Association as its Vice-President and President, respectively.



On behalf of the Association, the executives celebrated the Former Council of State Member with a citation at a church service, organised at the Accra International Conference Centre to mark her 60th Birthday, on Sunday.



“For Your distinguished contribution to the development of the Ghana Journalists Association , in particular and the Ghanaian media in general, and for your exemplary participation in public service, the GJA congratulates you and wishes you long life; good health and above all, God’s Blessings,” the citation read.



“The GJA would always be proud of you. God richly bless you!”