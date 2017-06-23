Two Gunned Down By Police

Related Stories Two suspected members of a robbery gang were killed after they engaged the police at Manso-Nkwanta in a gun battle.



The deceased are yet to be identified and their bodies had been deposited at the Saint Martin’s Hospital mortuary at Agroyesum.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwaku Osei Ampofo Duku, Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that three other members of the gang, believed to have suffered gunshot wounds, managed to escape.



He has therefore appealed to the public, the health facilities and traditional healers to be on the look-out and report to the police anybody who came to them for treatment of bullet wounds.



ACP Ampofo Duku said the police at Manso-Nkwanta received intelligence that the gang was about to attack and rob a gold dealer on the Agyagyekrom-Asuoadai road and moved quickly to foil the attack.



This was on Monday, June 20, at about 0500 hours.



The robbers, carrying pump actions and a locally made pistol, had laid ambush and as the vehicle driven by the gold dealer approached they shot at it but missed.



The police then emerged and on seeing the officers they fired at them and this was returned.

Two of the gang members took direct hit and got killed.



ACP Ampofo Duku said a locally-made pistol, a BB cartridge and dagger were retrieved.