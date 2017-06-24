 
Local News :

Home   >   News   >   Social   >   201706   >   School Children get a big Treat as They Bump into Akufo-Addo at Kumasi Airport





School Children get a big Treat as They Bump into Akufo-Addo at Kumasi Airport
 
<< Prev  |  
 
24-Jun-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Excursions are fun activities that many Ghanaian school kids look froward to, especially as a long weekend approaches.
 

And these schools kids in Kumasi certainly got a treat when they bumped into President Akufo-Addo on Friday.

 

Posted by a presidential Staffer, Francis Asenso-Boakye via his Facebook page, these school kids during their excursion to the Kumasi Airport had a chance meeting with the president.

 

The children and their chaperones were excited at the encounter, with many selfies and photos being taken.

 

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo will be heading to Zambia on June 26 for a three-day state visit at the invitation of the Zambian President.

 

He will hold bilateral talks with President Lungu, as well be a special guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the 5th Zambia International Trade Fair.

 

 
 
 
 
Source: yen.com
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 