School Children get a big Treat as They Bump into Akufo-Addo at Kumasi Airport

Excursions are fun activities that many Ghanaian school kids look froward to, especially as a long weekend approaches.

And these schools kids in Kumasi certainly got a treat when they bumped into President Akufo-Addo on Friday.

Posted by a presidential Staffer, Francis Asenso-Boakye via his Facebook page, these school kids during their excursion to the Kumasi Airport had a chance meeting with the president.

The children and their chaperones were excited at the encounter, with many selfies and photos being taken.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo will be heading to Zambia on June 26 for a three-day state visit at the invitation of the Zambian President.

He will hold bilateral talks with President Lungu, as well be a special guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the 5th Zambia International Trade Fair.