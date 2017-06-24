Excessive Smoke Killing us – Kpone Residents

Residents of Kpone in the Greater Accra region are complaining of ‘excess poisonous smoke’ from industries at the Free Zones enclave.

The residents in an interview with Adom News complained that the inhalation of the poisonous smoke has led to the increasing rate of respiratory related diseases in the area.

Companies in the area, the residents said are not abiding by the air quality guidelines set by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hence the pollution.

They have thus called on the appropriate authorities to act to avoid anything untoward as well as help check the respiratory diseases which is on the ascendancy in the area.

The situation is also affecting productivity in the area.

One of the companies, Rider Steel admitted to the pollution citing challenges with its furnaces.

Finance Controller of Rider Steel, Prodeep Dash said they have procured chimneys and other air pollution control systems which will help them meet EPA pollution limit.

Meanwhile, Tema EPA boss, Irene Opoku says EPA is enforcing compliance with the pollution limit.