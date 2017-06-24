Ghana’s Full Potential is Yet to be Realized – Prof. Adei

The former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Stephen Adei has argued that Ghana’s full potential is yet to be realized.

The professor believes that the country has a lot to offer in many dimensions, considering the human resource available to the nation.

Giving the opening address at the launch of the book, “In Pursuit of Jubilee – A True Story of the First Major Oil Discovery in Ghana”, Prof. Adei said that as Ghana celebrates 10 years of oil found, there will be the need to celebrate life’s of many people who had initiative and wanted to help Ghana but unfortunate, did not live to tell their story.

Although he said the story like that of Owusu ought not to be experienced again, he called for the celebration of the many Ghanaians who are very optimistic about their future despite what the nation has done or not done in the 60 years of independence.

According to him, the nation has enormous natural resources and human potential to catapult Ghana’s growth to double digits but the tragedy is the nation haven't been able to convert it into reality. He, therefore, urged Ghanaians put to use their potential to make Ghana great and strong.

He further argued that during the electoral period, while people questioned the ambitious plans of Nana Akufo Addo and doubted if the free SHS and the “One District one dam” project can be achieved, he said to himself “is this all that we can do?”