Developmental Projects need effective management 

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister has called on the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure effective management of the activities of district assembles on developmental projects.

He said this would ensure compliance of the Assembles’ in meeting the expected goals and objectives of the social sector developmental projects.

He said this on Thursday during a workshop on the orientation of MMDCEs on the Resiliency in Northern Ghana (RING) project organised by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) and sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Tamale.

The purpose of the workshop was to orientate the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembles (MMDAs) on the RING’s objectives of increasing food security, promoting the consumption of diverse quality of foods and improve nutrition among women and children under five years.

He said it was important for the DCEs implementing in the RING districts to understand the entire concept of the project in order to manage their affairs for greater results to be achieved.

USAID also presented five Nissan pickup vehicles for onward presentation to the Karaga, Kpandai, East Gonja, Sagnarigu and Kumbungu district Assembles.

Mr Saeed who received the vehicles acknowledged the generous contribution of the USAID in improving on the lives of the vulnerable population, particularly women and children in the communities and appealed for more vehicles.

Mr Joseph Ashong, the USAID/Ghana Project Management Specialist (Nutrition) said the vehicles woul;d improve service delivery and supportive monitoring to the beneficiary citizens.

“These vehicles will enable the district teams to provide efficient and improved services to their vulnerable and remote citizens” he said.

He said the RING is partnering with the Government of Ghana to achieve its objectives and directly support the NRCC, seven (7) Regional departments and seventeen (17) Metropolitan, Municipal and district Assemblies.

Mr Ashong said through their partnership, the region could foster healthier, more resilient communities and together build a stronger country.