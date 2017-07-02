Dome Market Women Threaten Naked Demo

Some traders of the Dome market of the Ga East municipality of the Greater Accra Region have threatened to embark on a massive naked demonstration on the streets of Dome.

Their threats follow a decision by the Metropolitan Chief Executive Janet Tulasi Mensah to impose a market queen on them while they already have one.

According to the angry market women, the MCE has also halted the contribution of levies which is supposed to support works in the market.

The situation according to them, have gone out of hands because all efforts to curtail the matter proved futile.

The market women said they lodge a complaint with the Assembly, yet nothing has been done about the situation and are therefore staging the demonstration to register their displeasure which is the only option available to them.

“We are not a political party and so we won’t allow the MCE to make unnecessary decisions for us. We have made several complains but nothing has been done about it and so we will protest to drum home our grievances” one trader told Adom News.