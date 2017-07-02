Military Commended for Professionalism After Major Mahama's Death

The Ghana Armed Forces have been commended by President Akufo-Addo for the display of professionalism following the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi.

Speaking at his first Durbar as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Nana Akufo-Addo said the attitude shown by the Military after the death of their own, exhibits great sense of professionalism.

It was expected that the military would descend heavily on the people of Denkyira in the aftermath of the killing, but they left the case to the police to prosecute.

"I must commend you highly on your professionalism and discipline doing the recent traumatic event of the murder of Major Mahama", the President stated.

He added that "it was a difficult time for the whole country but the matured handling of the situation has enhanced your reputation".

By that, he said, the Military has distinguished itself as an institution, whose standards are worth emulating by the larger society.

The President, expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for their commitment to protecting the lives of Ghanaians.