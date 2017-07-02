Ghana is Not 3rd Cocaine Transit Destination – NACOB

The Acting Central Regional Commander for the Narcotics Control Board [NACOB], Riis Kofi Oduro has rubbished a report that puts Ghana as the third [3rd] Transit destination for cocaine in Africa.

Ghana has been ranked by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime as the third [3rd] cocaine transit destination in Africa behind Nigeria and South Africa respectively.

According to the 2016 World Drug Report by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the illegal shipment of cocaine comes from South America en route to Europe and Brazil.

The report again named Ghana as among the top four countries in Africa reported as the source of cannabis herb to Europe.

Speaking on the issue with Starr News’ Central regional Correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour, the acting central regional NACOB Boss noted, however, that though Ghana may have played a role in drug transiting in Africa, the report by the UNODC, is unfounded since NACOB through its activities has not observed such a revelation.

He said his outfit has not been notified of any research targeting Ghana’s role in drug transiting in Africa.

Mr. Oduro, however, noted that once Ghana plays a part in drug transiting, it is obvious its image on the international scene would be negative and called for pragmatic measures to correct the situation.

He said despite NACOB’s desire to fight narcotics in the country several challenges affect the office in achieving this target including the Central region.