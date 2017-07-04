School Bus Falls Into Valley At Lake Bosomtwe

Related Stories One person is feared dead, one missing and more than forty others injured after a school bus plunged into a valley near Lake Bosomtwe between Abono and Kuntanase in the Ashanti region on Monday evening.



The one who is feared dead was trapped under the vehicle and as of 10pm, the rescue team had not been able to lift the vehicle from the valley.



The injured persons are responding to treatment at various hospitals.



Nineteen of them are at the Kuntanase Government Hospital, 20 at the St Michael Hospital at Pramso and one at the Accident and Emergency Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).