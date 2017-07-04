Clash Over Sekondi Mosque: Nine Grabbed

Related Stories Nine suspects were arrested on Friday night in connection with the clash between two Muslim groups at Sekondi Zongo, in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, last Thursday, over the ownership of the mosque at the community.



Earlier, eight of the suspects: Salim Issah, Aminu Sirinu, Khassum Issah, Abdul Azziz, Abdul Rashid, Aminatu Mohammed, Alhassan Abdulai and Halifa Cissey, on Thursday night, reported to the police that they suffered various degrees of wounds from sharp objects, after they were attacked by assailants.



Khassum Issah, showed a locally- manufactured pistol to the police, alleging that one Mawia shot him, but, he escaped unhurt and managed to disarm him.



The police issued medical forms to them for medical attention and report back for further action.



But, following investigations, the police arrested the eight suspects and Ibrahim Amadu, 23, on Friday night, the police told The Ghanaian Times.



A police team dispatched to the area, restored order and retrieved a locally- manufactured pistol, two BB cartridges, one knife and cutlass at the scene.



The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, told The Ghanaian Times that, at about 11.30 pm, on Thursday , the Sekondi Police received information from Sekondi Zongo about the clash amidst gunshots in the community.



She said on Friday, the Regional Police Commander,DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku met all the parties involved in the violence, and asked them to submit statements.



There has been controversy between the Chief Imam, Sheikh Hassan Ali Hassan, on one hand and an Islamic teacher, Alhaji Mukadasu Ali, on the other over who has authority over the mosque.



ASP Adiku said investigations indicated that, the Chief Imam was unhappy about attempts by Alhaji Mukadasu, a teacher at the Islamic School, at Gyandu, Sekondi, to preach and interpret the Koran at the Central Mosque, especially during the Ramanda.



She indicated that before the Ramadan, Alhaji Mukadasu and his group, preached at his house, near the Central mosque, which had increased tension in Sekondi Zongo.



ASP Adiku said the Police and the Western Regional Security Council (REGESEC) took steps to ensure peace and order at the area close to the mosque.



She indicated that on June 1, a group reportedly attacked Fuseini Moses, Nuhu Issah and Buyamini Jebril reportedly and inflicted injuries on them whilst Alhaji Mukadasu Ali was leading prayers at the mosque.



ASP Adiku said the police on Friday, June 2, provided security at the Central mosque during Muslim prayers, adding that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) chaired by Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western Regional minister, met to find solution to the problem.



She said “They were asked to sign an undertaking not to disturb the peace and issued with warning letters to abide by the law.”