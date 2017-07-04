Monitor The Use Of Electronic Gadgets By Your Wards, Parents Urged

Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Raman Saani, the Tamale Metropolitan Director of Education, has called on parents to pay attention to the modern gadgets being used by their wards.

He said such gadgets do influence the social life and academic performances hence the need to carefully monitor their usage.

Alhaji Saani said this in a speech read on his behalf during a graduation and handing over ceremony at the SOS Hermann Gmeiner School in Tamale.The event was held under the theme: “The Impact of Modern Technological Devices on Education at the Basic Level”.

“The use of these electronic devices stimulate the senses and imagination of children, promote their listening and speaking abilities and creative potential”, he said.

He said a research shows that children spend more than seven hours daily on an electronic device on the average, and this is done to the neglect of other useful household chores.

Alhaji Saani urged parents and guardians and stakeholders of education to monitor how children use such electronic gadget to ensure that they do not use them negatively.

Mr Daniel Baani, the headmaster of the Tamale SOS Village, said correctional tools have been taken away from teachers and this has made it quite impossible to discipline children when they go wayward.

He said the study of the French language should be made compulsory and an examinable subject and urged parents to encourage their children in that regard.



