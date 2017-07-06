Man Stabbed To Death On His Penis And Chest In Somanya In Revenge Attack

Related Stories 25-year-old man, Ernest Koranteng has been stabbed to death at Somanya in the Eastern region.



The deceased was stabbed twice on the chest and around his penis in a revenge attack.



The Somanya District Police Commander, ASP Isaac Otsin, explained that, information gathered indicates that the deceased and his friend attacked the suspect during a funeral on Saturday.



He said, the suspect upon meeting the deceased subsequently on Sunday, pulled a knife and stabbed him on the chest and on his penis.



The deceased who was bleeding profusely was rushed to Atua Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. According to the Somanya Police Commander, efforts are being made to arrest the suspect.



The incident comes after a similar murder case which occurred Sunday Dawn. The man believed to be in his 20’s was found dead at Nuaso -Odjadornya in the Lower Manya Krobo.



The lifeless body of the deceased, a native of the area identified only as Ayernor was found in a bush Monday morning.



The deceased is suspected to have been hacked to death in the head by the assailants.