Police Caution Against Fake Controller Staff

Related Stories The Police has warned the general public especially public sector workers to be wary of fraudsters parading themselves as staff of Controller and Accountant General’s Department.



A statement from the Police administration describing the operations of these fraudsters said “these fraudsters place telephone calls to unsuspecting public sector workers requesting for their biometric social security numbers for purported account reconciliation.



In the course of communication, the fraudsters demand some unspecified amount from workers and then truncate communication thereafter”.



The statement further said “recipients of these fraudulent calls are threatened with stoppage of their salaries if they fail to comply with demands”.



The statement therefore advised the public especially public sector workers not to share their personal details on phone and other social media platforms adding that they should report any suspicion to the nearest police.