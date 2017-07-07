Ex-convict Remanded Over Robbery

Related Stories An ex-convict, arrested over alleged robbery, has been ordered by a Kumasi Circuit Court to be held in prison.



Awal Mohammed has been charged with conspiracy and robbery and he pleaded not guilty.



He would make his next appearance on Thursday, July 20.



The accused together with one other person on the run, whose name was given as “Libya Burger”, reportedly attacked a driver and robbed him of his mobile phone.



Police Chief Inspector Hanna Acheampong told the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, that the incident happened on June 23, at about 05:00 hours.



The victim, Farouk Razak, had closed from night duty and was returning to his Ayigya home, when the pair attacked him with a kitchen knife, forcibly removed his phone and fled with it.



He made a formal report to the police and six day later, he spotted Razak and caused his arrest.



He told investigators that the stolen phone was sold at GH?230.00 to one “Homeboy” at Adum but could not lead the police to the said buyer.



The prosecution added that the accused also confessed sharing the proceeds with “Libya Burger”.