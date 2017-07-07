18 Convicted For Littering

Related Stories Eighteen persons in the La-Nkwantanang-Madina municipality have been convicted by a district Court in Madina for dumping of refuse on the main Madina-Aburi road.



The convicts were arrested by a joint Police and LaNMMA Sanitation Task force within the La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality for illegal dumping of the refuse.



The court preside over by her Worship Efua Tordimah convicted them on their own pleas to a fine each ranging between GHc120.00 to GHc140.00 or in default serve between two weeks to a month imprisonment.



Prosecutor Mr Lambert Kwara told the court that the accused were arrested in night swoop at various parts of the municipality dumping refuse indiscriminately.



Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Municipal Environmental Health Officer Mr Joseph Quacoe said swoop was to bring sanity into the area.



A minor who was sent to dump refuse and was arrested was acquitted and discharged by the court.