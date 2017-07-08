Korle Bu Doctor Found Dead In Hotel Room

Related Stories A dental surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Dominic Avogo was found dead in at hotel room at Dansoman in Accra on Thursday night.



According to the Police Public Relations Officer for Greater Accra Region, ASP Efia Tenge, the cause of his death is not yet known.



Speaking on Citi FM, she said the remains of the doctor has since been deposited at the morgue at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for autopsy.



ASP Tenge further stated that a woman whose name was only given as Sarah checked in at the hotel with the doctor on Thursday but reportedly left before the body was found.



“The Police, yesterday around 7pm, received a complaint from the management of the hotel operating in Dansoman that a man checked in with a lady whose name has only been given as Sarah in the evening but later found the man dead in his hotel room" an hour after the lady had left.”



She added that the police did not find any act of violence on the deceased.



She said the police have started investigations and that efforts were underway to trace the lady for questioning.