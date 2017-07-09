Ensure The Annual Medical Examination Of Your Staff, Managers Urged

Related Stories Mrs Akofa Adika-Bensah, the Head of the Occupational Health and Safety Department of the Koforidua Regional Hospital, has called on managers of business entities and labour unions to institute annual medical examination policies for workers.



She said such a policy would help to protect the lives of workers against sudden deaths, reduce excuse duties due to ill health and help their organizations to maintain a healthy staff.



Mrs Adika-Bensah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Koforidua.



She said the Koforidua Regional Hospital has a compulsory annual medical examination policy for all its 1200 staff.



She said the medical examination covers all standard examinations including cervical and breast cancer for women and prostate cancer for men and those with challenges are referred to specialized institutions and the hospital bears the cost.



Mrs Adika-Bensah said members of staff who do not want to be examined are expected by the policy of the hospital to give a written explanation of why they would not like to submit themselves for the medical examination.



She said the policy has helped the hospital to reduce request for health related excused duties and motivated the staff to do their best.



Mrs Adika-Bensah said the hospital is ready to offer the same service to individuals, labour unions and institutions providing employment in the region to ensure that the country have a healthy work force.