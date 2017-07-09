Travel And Tour Agent Remanded Over Fraud

Related Stories A travel and tour agent has run into trouble with the law for allegedly swindling a radio presenter of his cash of GH¢7,500.00 under the pretext of assisting him to travel abroad.



Najib Jibril, alias “Shehu” was on Friday put before a Kumasi Circuit Court to answer a charge of defrauding by false pretense.



He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to make his next appearance on July 13.



Police Chief Inspector Hannah Acheampong told the court presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire that the complainant Awal Mohammed works with a Kumasi-based radio station Boss FM.



Jabril has been operating as a travel and tour agent at Kenyase-Duase, a suburb of Kumasi.



Mohammed expressed his interest in traveling to Croatia to the accused in May last year, and he promised to assist secure a student visa for him to travel to that country.



They agreed on a fee of GH¢7,500.00 and this was paid to him. He also collected the passport and educational certificates of the victim.



The prosecution added that aside the agreed fee, Jibril took additional cash of GH¢200.00 to “speed up” the process.



Jibril after collecting the money, passport and certificates, went into hiding and a formal report was made to the police.



He was tracked down and arrested from his hideout.



He admitted the offence in his caution statement and had already refunded GH¢2,700.00.