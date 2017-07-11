We Did Not Give Adwoa Safo Land – GAEC

Related Stories The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has strenuously rejected claims by the Minister of State in charge of Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo that she secured the land for the construction of a Community Day Senior High School built in her constituency from the Commission.



The MP for Dome Kwabenya, who is also the deputy Majority leader in Ghana’s parliament, has been the subject of inexorable trolling on social media for claiming a school built in her constituency was through her personal efforts. She claimed in a video that went viral on social media that she lobbied the World Bank to fund the construction of the school in her constituency.



The school block in question is one of the community day schools former President John Mahama’s government promised and built. After receiving massive bashing from the NDC, letters have emerged supporting some of the MP’s claims.



The NPP Communication Director for the Constituency, Nana Nkrumah, told journalists that Ms Safo negotiated for the land where the school was sited, producing a letter from her office, in which she requested the GAEC to release land for the school project.



Reacting to the development, the GAEC debunked the Minister’s claim.



Speaking to Starr News, the Communications Director of the GAEC Mark Kwasi Sarfo said per the records available to him land for the SHS was given to the Ga East Municipal Assembly not the MP.



That notwithstanding, he acknowledged Ms Safo also made a request for the said land.



“The first request was from the Ga East Municipal Assembly, so we responded to the Ga East Municipal Assembly giving them where the secondary school has been situated now,” he stated.



He further rejected claim by the MP that she secured the land for the project from the commission with her consolidated fund.



He said: “I don’t know about demarcation of the said land. I only know about land being given to Ga East Municipal Assembly. I don’t know about any payment whatsoever. According to the record available to the commission they wrote requesting for the land we responded to them giving them that piece of land.”



