Minister Inaugurates National Accreditation Board

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, has inaugurated a 15-member Board of the National Accreditation Board in Accra.



The Board was established in 1993 as an agency of the Ministry of Education to regulate, coordinate and assure quality in tertiary education as a result of growth and expansion of the tertiary education sub-sector in the country.

The legislation was replaced by the National Accreditation Board Act, 2007, Act 744.



The Board include Professor Kofi Awusabo-Asare, Prof Juventus Benogle Ziem and Very Reverend Ama Afo Blay, all government nominees, Prof Mohammed Salifu, from the National Council for Tertiary Education and Rev Dr Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, from the Ghana Association of Private Tertiary institutions.



Others include Prof Boasiako Omane-Antwi, Council of Independent Universities, Mr Gerald Dappah Gyamfi, Association of Recognised Professional Bodies, Prof Smile Gavua Dzisi, Conference of Rectors of Polytecnics, and Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana, Legon.



The rest are Prof Mawutor Avoke, Vice Chancellor of University of Education, Winneba, Mr Robert Akwei Allotey, Public Services Commission, Very Rev Sam Nii Nmai Ollenu, West African Examinations Council, Mrs Sheila Naa Boamah, National Board for Professional and Technical Examinations and Mrs Stella Otema Badu, Attorney’s General’s Department.



The Minister, who administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Board, said the Board had a critical role to play in ensuring quality, efficiency and effectiveness in all tertiary institutions.



He said it was government’s aim to merge the National Council for Tertiary Education and the NAB into a unified Commission or Council to regulate the tertiary education space, including licence and accreditation and charged the Board to have a draft bill before September this year.



The Minister reiterated that the Board was to improve quality assurance in programmes delivery through strengthening structures and systems to improve quality assurance.



He said the Board was expected to build the capacity of staff and continue with its comprehensive assessment of Presidential Charter without compromising on quality.



Dr Prempeh urged the Board to sanitise the system and to restore the integrity of the growing spate of honourary doctorate degrees by the institutions, saying government was working on its legislative agenda to strengthen the Board to work more effectively.



“To serve on the Board, President Akufo Addo has taken cognisance of the experience you will be bringing on board to impart on the operations of the board. You are to provide professional advice to the Minister on the standards, requirements, criteria and norms,” he added