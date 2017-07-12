Police Officer Who Shot Himself To Death (PHOTOS)

Related Stories A police officer with the Buffalo Unit in Kumasi, Corporal Ebenezer Okyere on Wednesday morning allegedly shot and killed himself at Tafo Mile 4 in the Kumasi Metropolis.



The police have started investigations into the matter.



Graphic Online has gathered that a girlfriend of the deceased had visited him and on Wednesday morning the deceased received a telephone call and walk out of the room to speak.



Some eyewitnesses said after the phone call, the deceased was heard to have retorted that if he killed himself, everything would end. He was said to have asked the girlfriend to leave the room and go home or he would kill her and commit suicide.



The eyewitnesses said a few minutes after the girlfriend left the room with the intention of informing the police, a gunshot was heard from the room and when the door was opened, he was found dead in his sofa with the gun lying on the floor.