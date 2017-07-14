‘Prophet Of Doom’ Predicted Kotoko Accident

Related Stories His first public prophecy resulted in a national disaster; the Kintampo waterfall disaster. The second; a plane crash for the Black Stars team and the loss of football legend Abedi Pele, caused fear and panic, particularly among members of the Ghana national team and the Ghana Football Association. The third, well, has seen several persons injured and one killed.



General overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolf Oduro Gyebi, also known as ‘Eagle Prophet’, has said that management and players of the Kotoko team decided their fate by choosing to travel immediately after the match with Inter Allies as against his advice.



The Prophet said the accident would not have occurred should the team have heeded his advice to delay their trip back to Kumasi after the game on Wednesday. According to him, a revelation he had prior to the incident indicated that there was an accident going to happen should they return the same day after the match, this he said, was made known to a member of the management of the team in an effort to avert the tragedy.



”I had a prophecy that something terrible was going to happen to the team on their way back to Kumasi after Wednesday’s game so I prompted a key member of the management team to inform them about the prophecy”, he is reported to have said.



The advice however he explained, was ignored and the result; the unfortunate accident that killed one person and left several others injured.



The bus carrying the entire crew; players and technical staff, was involved in a terrible accident after running into a truck at Nkawkaw near Abepotia on Wednesday evening. The players are said to have been returning after a match with Inter Alies in the week 22 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors had been dealt a huge blow after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies in the league and it turned worse after the bus heading to Kumasi from Accra encountered the unfortunate incident.



The club has by far reported the death of one person; Deputy kit and equipment officer, Kofi Asare who unfortunately perished in the tragedy. The coach, Steve Polack, reports suggest, is in a critical condition. Several other members of the club also suffered various degrees of injuries in the accident.



Several persons including President Akufo-Addo and Former President John Mahama have shown support to the victims following the incident.